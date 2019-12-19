Clear

Singer Marc Anthony's yacht was destroyed by a fire in Miami

Article Image

March Anthony's 120-foot yacht in Miami was on fire for two hours before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Sheena Jones, CNN

Singer Marc Anthony's 120-foot yacht caught fire in a Miami marina, a spokeswoman for the performer said.

Miami Fire Rescue received a call that the yacht was burning around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It took more than 40 firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze as the yacht capsized, CNN affiliate WFOR reported.

Anthony's spokeswoman Blanca Lassalle told CNN the singer was not on board when the boat caught fire and all crew are safe.

No other boats were damaged in the blaze, Miami Fire Rescue said. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Warmer through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning about clean drinking water

Image

Lourdes high school donates to local families

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/18

Image

SAW: Hali Anderson

Image

Remembering Coach Fry

Image

Ballet Blake preps for nationals

Image

New buses could be coming to Rochester

Image

Giving away Christmas Hams

Image

Red Kettle donations down this year

Community Events