Clear

A radio show was canceled after a host said 'a nice school shooting' would break up the monotony of the Trump impeachment coverage

Article Image

A Denver radio show has been canceled after one of the hosts wished for "a nice school shooting" to break up the media coverage of President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

A Denver radio show has been canceled after one of the hosts wished for "a nice school shooting" to break up the coverage of President Donald Trump's impeachment.

The host, Chuck Bonniwell, was opening a segment of the "Chuck and Julie" show Tuesday afternoon when he said they would be discussing the "never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump," according to audio obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder.

His wife, co-host Julie Hayden laughed before Bonniwell added, "You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the (monotony)."

"No, no, don't even say that, no, don't even say that," Hayden said. "Don't call us. Chuck didn't say that."

Bonniwell immediately said "which, no one would be hurt."

The radio station, 710 KNUS, called Bonniwell's comment "inappropriate" in a statement posted to its website Wednesday. The show would be canceled immediately, the statement said.

"Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the 'Chuck & Julie' show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell," the statement said. "A programming decision was made to end the program immediately."

According to CNN affiliate KDVR, Bonniwell initially issued a statement saying the comment was meant as a joke. "I'm sorry it was not received in that light," he added.

In another statement posted to their Facebook page Thursday morning, Hayden and Bonniwell said he would "un-say" the inappropriate comment if he could. As parents of a child in elementary school, they worry about school shootings and his safety, they said.

"Violence causes too much hurt for victims and their families and we truly did not intend to add to that pain," the statement said.

The Denver area has seen multiple deadly school shootings over the years, dating back to at least 1999, when 13 people were killed at Columbine High School. Earlier this year, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo was killed in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, not far from Columbine, when he lunged at one of the shooters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Warmer through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning about clean drinking water

Image

Lourdes high school donates to local families

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/18

Image

SAW: Hali Anderson

Image

Remembering Coach Fry

Image

Ballet Blake preps for nationals

Image

New buses could be coming to Rochester

Image

Giving away Christmas Hams

Image

Red Kettle donations down this year

Community Events