Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blooming Prairie woman Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder, faces life in prison instead of death penalty Full Story

'Love Island' host Caroline Flack steps down after assault charge

Article Image

"Love Island" host Caroline Flack announced that she is stepping away from the show while she deals with an assault charge stemming from an incident at her London home.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Caroline Flack has stepped down as host of hit British reality TV show "Love Island" after she was charged with assault.

The 40-year-old presenter confirmed the news in a statement posted to her Instagram stories Tuesday, saying she didn't want her personal life to "detract attention from the upcoming series."

"There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life," she told her 2.3 million followers.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

She said that "Love Island" had been her "world" for the last five years, adding: "It's the best show on telly."

"In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6."

Flack, who also presented "The X Factor" and "The Xtra Factor," gave her best to the "Love Island" team ahead of the launch of the winter series starting in South Africa next month.

In a follow-up post, she thanked her family, friends and fans for their support amid her ongoing legal woes.

"On a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life," she said.

A spokesperson for ITV told CNN in a statement: "ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

Flack was charged with assault by beating on December 13 following an incident in the early hours of Thursday at her London home.

She is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drug Deactivation bags

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sustainability Pledge

Image

RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Image

Sustainability pledge

Image

Will Mason City move conferences?

Image

Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Community Events