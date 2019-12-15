Over 35 million people are under winter weather alerts from Colorado to West Virginia

A storm system moving east with rain and snow has put more than 35 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to West Virginia.

A swath from eastern Colorado to the Ohio Valley was the hardest-hit on Sunday, said CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford. Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio saw snow over the weekend and will continue to see between 2 to 4 inches through Tuesday, Shackelford said. Some areas could see up to 6 inches.

Snow blankets Kansas

Sunday's weather in Kansas caused major traffic disruptions. A five-vehicle crash, including three tractor-trailers, blocked a portion of Interstate 70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At Arrowhead Stadium, the snow didn't stop the Kansas City Chiefs or their fans from enjoying their 23-3 win over the Denver Broncos. Tweets from the Chiefs showed players throwing snowballs during warmups and making snow angels.

The system will move into Pennsylvania, New York, eastern Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island through Tuesday, Shackelford said.

Millions are under a flood watch

About 5 million people are under a flood watch in parts of Kentucky and Virginia and West Virginia, Shackelford said.

There is also an enhanced risk -- level 3 of 5 -- for severe thunderstorms in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama for Monday afternoon. About 3 million people are in that zone.