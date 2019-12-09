Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Disney warns its new Star Wars movie could trigger seizures in people with epilepsy

Article Image

The Walt Disney Company issued a warning for the new 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' movie, citing it may trigger seizures for those with epilepsy due to flashing lights.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the highly anticipated conclusion to the Skywalker saga, could trigger seizures in photosensitive people, Walt Disney Studios said.

The company issued a statement with the Epilepsy Foundation warning viewers that the film contains "several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights" that could affect those with photosensitive epilepsy, the letter reads.

Disney suggested posting notices at movie theaters to warn viewers of the risk, Variety reported.

The company didn't elaborate on how the effects are used or what scenes they appear in. The company has closely guarded the film's plot.

People with photosensitive epilepsy can still watch the film

Flashing lights at certain intensities and certain patterns can trigger seizures in about 3% of people with epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. Anything from the flashing strobe of a fire alarm to flickering computer monitors can trigger seizures in photosensitive people.

Photosensitive epilepsy happens to be more common in young people, the foundation says, and happens less as those with epilepsy age.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases, affecting about 50 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The warning doesn't mean "Star Wars" lovers with epilepsy can't find out how Rey, Kylo Ren and co. end the series. The Epilepsy Foundation recommends asking a friend to watch the film first and taking that friend to see the film again to warn about the scenes before they happen.

It also helps if that friend knows seizure first aid -- stay with the person, keep them safe and away from objects that could harm them and turn the person on their side if they're not conscious.

It's not the first film

Similar warnings accompanied Disney's "Incredibles II," which contained a sequence of flashing lights that also could have triggered seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy. Notices were posted in theaters for that premiere after people on Twitter shared concerns.

And in 1997, flashing lights in the popular television cartoon "Pokemon" were tied to more than 600 cases of convulsions, vomiting, irritated eyes and other symptoms among children in Japan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 8°
Snow today, cold tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: What to do with money from inheritance

Image

New Saladworks now open in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Image

Food Box Challenge

Image

Worth County's Shop with a Cop

Image

KIMT News 3 participates in Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Polar Bear Dip in Clear Lake

Image

House fire serves as reminder to have working smoke detectors

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center needs volunteers

Community Events