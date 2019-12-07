Ron Leibman, 'Norma Rae' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 82

Ron Leibman, an acclaimed film, television and Tony-winning actor, has died, his agent Robert Attermann of Abrams Artists Agency said.

Leibman was 82.

His agent said the cause was pneumonia.

"We at Abrams Artists Agency are saddened to hear the news of Ron's passing. Ron was an incredibly talented actor with a distinguished career in film, TV and theatre. Our thoughts go out to his wife, Jessica (Walter), and his family," Atterman said in a statement.

Born in New York City, Leibman was known for his roles in films like "Slaughterhouse-Five," "Where's Poppa?" and the 1979 film "Norma Rae," where he portrayed a union organizer and starred with actress Sally Field.

In 1993, Leibman won a Tony Award for best actor in a play for his role as Roy Cohn in the "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches."

He is also known for his role as Dr. Leonard Green, Rachel's short-tempered father, on the hit television sitcom series "Friends."

More recently, Leibman lend his voice for the recurring role of Ron Cadillac in FX's show "Archer," playing the husband of Malory Archer.