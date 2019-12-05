Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor: 3 killed in Minnesota Black Hawk helicopter crash Full Story

Hijacked UPS truck led Florida police on a massive chase that ended in a fatal shootout

Article Image

An armed robbery at a Florida jewelry store led to the hijacking of a UPS truck and a massive police chase that ended in a fatal shootout.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Gray and Dakin Andone, CNN

An armed robbery at a Florida jewelry store Thursday led to the hijacking of a UPS truck and a massive police chase that ended in a fatal shootout in Broward County.

Four people were killed -- the two robbery suspects who stole the truck, the UPS driver and a bystander at the end of the chase, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said.

The first call police received was a silent holdup alarm at 4:17 p.m. from Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables, in Miami-Dade County, Coral Gables Police Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. said.

At least one woman was hurt in the robbery, Coral Gables police said. The suspects hijacked the UPS truck, took the driver hostage and sped away.

Thirty seconds later, police received a call of shots fired at the Coral Gables City Hall, believed to have been fired by the escaping suspects, Hudak said. A bullet struck the building, which went into lockdown.

The truck led police on a long chase, hopping curbs, doing U-turns and maneuvering around other vehicles and police. There appeared to be dozens of police officers and vehicles in pursuit of the UPS truck as it sped along multi-lane roads and through intersections, and at one point, the line of emergency vehicles trailing the truck stretched for about half a mile.

By the time the chase ended, more than 40 emergency vehicles were stopped behind the truck, lights flashing.

The incident came to an end when the truck encountered stopped traffic at an intersection. Police exited their vehicles and approached the truck, weapons drawn, even using bystanders' cars as moving shields so they could get in better position.

The truck driver left the steering wheel shortly before gunshots were fired at 5:35 p.m. As seen in live helicopter footage from CNN affiliate WSVN, muzzle flashes were visible from inside the truck, then smoke.

"This is what dangerous people do to get away, and this is what dangerous people will do to avoid capture," Hudak told reporters.

UPS issued a statement Thursday night, saying, "We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other victims involved in this incident."

It was unclear whether the first shots came from inside the truck or from police. When asked whether the UPS driver or bystander was hit by police fire, the FBI's Piro said that is part of the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating, Hudak said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Muddy Ground hurting tree Harvest

Image

Giving Your Best Award

Image

Holiday Train Stops in Rochester

Image

Tackling the Issue of High Prescription Drug Prices

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/5

Image

Pay It Forward

Image

10 Year Challenge

Image

Drone3: Finishing touches on Mason City multi-purpose arena

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Changes to snap program

Community Events