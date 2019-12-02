Clear

Dwyane Wade shut down internet haters who criticized his son's nails and outfit

Ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade defended his 12-year-old son after he was criticized for sporting a crop top and painted nails.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been vocal about their thoughts on the importance of inclusivity before. And just like every time in the past, Wade didn't hold back after social media users shared their thoughts on a picture of his family.

The ex-Miami Heat player's wife, actress Gabrielle Union, posted a Thanksgiving family photo last week with their two children. Their son, Zion, is sporting white nails and what some Instagram users said was a crop top.

And when social media users began to criticize the photo, Wade responded.

"I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all," he said on Twitter.

"So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Hundreds of users responded to express their support.

"Shout out D. Wade for setting the example of a Black father loving and accepting their children as they are," said one Twitter user, who was retweeted by the athlete. "There'd be a lot less trauma in our community if more Black dads were like this."

Wade and Union both have emphasized the importance of inclusivity -- especially within their own family.

Earlier this year, Wade posted a picture of Zion and Union at Miami Beach Pride Parade, captioning it: "We support each other with Pride."

"I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve," Union said on social media in October.

