Clear

An evacuation slide fell off a plane and landed in man's yard

Article Image

A Boston resident discovered an evacuation slide from a Delta flight had fallen off the aircraft and landed in his front yard. CNN affiliate WCVB has the details.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Maddie Capron and Justin Lear, CNN

No, it's not a bird or a plane. It's an evacuation slide from a Delta flight.

A large, inflatable slide fell from the sky and into a Massachusetts man's yard Sunday. It came crashing down from a flight traveling from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to Boston's Logan International Airport.

"It's kind of crazy," Wenhan Huang of Milton, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WCVB. "Who could know there's something coming from the air and drops into my yard, right? It's pretty heavy. You can't even carry it."

Huang said he was doing yard work, when the slide landed, crushing a few branches on a Japanese maple tree, WCVB reported. He realized it came from a plane when he saw the word "Boeing" on the side.

Huang called the police and the Federal Aviation Administration was sent to get the slide, according to WCVB.

The airline is investigating why the slide would have fallen, Delta told CNN on Monday. No one was injured.

"Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft; at this time we do not have any additional information," the airline told CNN in a statement Monday. "The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Quieter week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Needing a co-signer

Image

Cyber Monday Shopping tips

Image

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

Image

Seans Weather 12/2

Image

Group raising funds for dog park

Image

Homeless for the Holidays

Image

Organizers answer questions about statewide cycling events

Image

Traffic update from Chris Nelson 12/1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/1

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Community Events