Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

3 dead after a plane crashes during an emergency landing in San Antonio

Article Image

Three people have died after a plane failed to complete an emergency landing near San Antonio airport on Sunday.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

An emergency landing went horribly wrong Sunday night as a plane crashed in San Antonio, leaving three dead, according to fire officials.

The small, single-engine plane was leaving Sugar Land and headed to Boerne, Texas, when it developed engine trouble, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told CNN affiliate KSAT-TV.

The pilot wanted to make an emergency landing at San Antonio International Airport, Hood said, but ended up crashing into the street.

"I thought I heard a car crash into some dumpsters. But that's not what it was at all," Catherine Law, 26, told CNN affiliate KABB-TV.

Reports of the crash came in around 6:30 p.m. CST, Hood said. The aircraft was found on the sidewalk and street completely demolished when first responders arrived.

"There were no commercial buildings hit, no apartment complexes," he said. "As tragic as it is, it could've been much worse."

A 20-block scan of the area was conducted in every direction to ensure no debris remained, Hood said.

The San Antonio Fire Department is working with police and the city's Aviation Department on the investigation. Hood said his department was awaiting a call from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration for the next phase of the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: -2°
Quieter week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group raising funds for dog park

Image

Homeless for the Holidays

Image

Organizers answer questions about statewide cycling events

Image

Traffic update from Chris Nelson 12/1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/1

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Image

Sean Weather 11/30

Image

Wreaths for veterans

Image

Small Business Saturday in Mason City

Image

Rochester firefighters make a special delivery

Community Events