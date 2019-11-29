House GOP members are 'absolutely disgusted and exhausted' by Trump's behavior, former GOP congressman says

Former Republican congressman Charlie Dent said Thursday some of his former colleagues in the House of Representatives have privately told him they are "absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the President's behavior."

Dent told CNN's Ana Cabrera on "Newsroom" that House Republicans are standing with the President at the moment because of base pressure, but said "they resent being put in this position all the time."

Dent, who is a CNN political commentator, cited the Trump administration trying to "pivot from the Ukraine scandal" by announcing the 2020 G7 summit at the Trump National Doral resort. The decision was later reversed.

"Moving from one corrupt act to another," Dent said. "I mean those types of head-exploding moments are just I think infuriating these members and I think they'd like to step out but they just can't because of their base at the moment."

Dent served as chairman of the House Ethics Committee from 2015 until 2016 and chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies from 2015 until 2018.

"I think a lot of members have to take a hard look at this," Dent said. "They can be more concerned about their election, or their legacies. And I would argue to many of them: your legacy is more important than the next election."

Dent said based on the facts as he understands them now, he would probably vote to impeach the President if he was still in the House. "I do think this rises to the level of impeachment," he said.

The former congressman said Democrats should not move forward on impeachment until they hear from key witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.