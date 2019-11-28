Clear

Police in Utah found a woman dead in her apartment. Then they discovered her husband's body in a freezer

Article Image

When Utah police were called to check on Jeanne Souron-Mathers, officers found her dead and her husband's body inside a freezer. Police say they suspect foul play. CNN affliate KSTU's Elle Thomas reports.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 12:10 AM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, Chris Boyette and Hollie Silverman, CNN

When police were called to make sure a Utah woman was OK, officers found her dead and her husband's body inside a freezer.

Jeanne Souron-Mathers was found dead last week at her Tooele City apartment. A maintenance worker who was concerned about her well-being called police, saying he had not seen the 75-year-old woman for about two weeks, police said.

As a detective searched the apartment for any clues about Souron-Mather's death, he discovered a man's body inside a chest freezer, Tooele City police said in a statement Monday.

The man was the woman's husband, Paul Edward Mathers, 69, police said. "At this time, foul play is suspected and the case is in the early stages of investigation," police said.

The man's body was "fully intact" and police believe he could have been inside the deep freezer for at least a year and a half, but possibly up to a maximum of 11 years. It's unclear how authorities determined that time frame.

CNN has attempted to reach family members.

The cause of death for both has not yet been determined.

There were no apparent signs of trauma on Souron-Mathers' body and authorities are awaiting toxicology results, police said.

But the husband's death remains the biggest mystery. While he was identified by his fingerprints, police say the medical examiner could not help detectives narrow down when he died.

Police say they are looking into Mathers' financial records, including his Veteran Affairs and Social Security checks, in hopes to determine where the payments were sent and whether they ever stopped.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Another Winter Storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"I Wanna Drive the Zamboni"

Image

SAW: Hope Dudycha

Image

Community Kitchen Meal

Image

Dealing with holiday travel

Image

Help needed for shoveling for seniors

Image

Staying safe on the winter roads

Image

Dangerous winter driving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/27

Image

People out snow blowing

Image

Heavy, wet snow

Community Events