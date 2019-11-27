Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Camila Cabello says she stole a pencil from Kensington Palace

Article Image

Camila Cabello confesses to Greg James, host of BBC Radio 1, that she stole something from Kensington Palace.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Camila Cabello had a dark secret --- until yesterday.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James, she finally spilled the beans: she stole a pencil from Kensington Palace.

The singer posed for a picture with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last month, along with this year's BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes -- selected for their "inspirational work and their dedication to helping others," the radio station said.

But in her recent interview, she admitted she did more than smile for the camera.

"I'm sorry William, I'm sorry Kate," she said after admitting she took a pencil from the palace following a dare from James.

"You can't not do a triple doggy dare," Cabello said. "If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it."

Kensington Palace responded with a pair of eyes to the radio station's tweet with the star's interview. That could only mean one thing.

They're watching you, Cabello.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 14°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at winds picking up Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Image

Weather makes impact on sports

Image

Giving Back this Holiday Season

Image

Affordable Housing on Ramp #6

Image

Snow and Holiday Shopping

Community Events