Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donald Trump has one big blessing to count this Thanksgiving

Article Image

Stephen Colbert used President Trump's joke about impeachment at the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony to mock the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 4:50 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 4:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

This story was originally published in the November 27 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

Donald Trump has one big blessing to count this Thanksgiving, despite the scandals ricocheting around his White House. The US economy's almost supernatural resilience is keeping him in the game with the 2020 election looming.

A new CNN/SSRS poll finds that 55% of voters approve of the President's handling of the economy. And it's not surprising. Unemployment is near record lows. And stocks, on which many Americans rely for their pensions, are roaring.

A general rule of US politics is that a strong economy all but guarantees reelection for a first-term President. And while Trump hasn't consistently produced the 4% growth rates he promised, a projected expansion of around 2% for 2019 isn't bad — in fact, it's better than most US competitors. But 2020 might be a wild card.

Trump takes a victory lap every time the Dow leaps into new territory, but his approval ratings aren't keeping up the way they should. The CNN poll pegged him at just 42% — perilous territory for a President seeking a second term. While the impeachment drama has not seemed to damage his viability, Trump has never enjoyed majority approval, largely because he alienates so many voters with his scorched earth approach.

Sign up here for more analysis of US politics for global readers

Dark clouds are also looming. Several US regional Federal Reserve banks predict growth may dip below 1% in the fourth quarter. Experts warn Trump's trade war with China is also a drag — meaning he may be tempted by a deal that he can bill as a big win, even if it's fairly modest. And manufacturing, a vital economic driver in Midwestern states that Trump must win, is beginning to hurt.

If the economy stays strong, it can be a launchpad for a narrow Trump election victory. If it dips, he could be in trouble. If there's a recession, he's likely toast.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Image

Weather makes impact on sports

Image

Giving Back this Holiday Season

Image

Affordable Housing on Ramp #6

Image

Snow and Holiday Shopping

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Stranded Travel

Community Events