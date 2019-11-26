Clear
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 28 winners are...

"Dancing with the Stars" season 28 winner was announced on November 25, 2019. "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown and professional dancer Alan Bersten were announced winners, marking Bersten's first win.

One partnership may not have worked out for this contestant, but this one did.

"The Bachelorette's" Hannah Brown and her professional dance partner Alan Bersten took home the mirrorball trophy Monday night.

Brown bested fellow celebs Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and Kel Mitchell in the finale.

During the night's first round, Brown and Bersten danced the Viennese waltz to "Lover" by Taylor Swift.

They followed that up with freestyles to "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys and "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani.

In the end, it came down to Mitchell and his partner Whitney Carson versus Brown and Bersten before the latter couple was declared the winners.

Brown screamed and Bersten spun her around after the announcement was made.

The chemistry between the pair has been such this season that there was speculation they were a couple for real.

They laughed it off and have not confirmed they are anything other than friends.

Brown hasn't been the luckiest in love.

At the end of the past season of "The Bachelorette," the Alabama native split with winner Jed Wyatt over his having a girlfriend back home.

Brown was hanging out with runner-up Tyler Cameron, but he started spending lots of time with fellow model Gigi Hadid.

