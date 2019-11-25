Clear
Hoda Kotb is engaged to Joel Schiffman

"Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb broke the news of her engagement live on air during her show, catching her coworkers by surprise.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Congratulations are in order for Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman.

The "Today" co-anchor broke the news Monday on her show to the delight of her coworkers.

"I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,'' Kotb said. "I'll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she's engaged."

She then pulled out her hand from under the desk where she had been hiding her sizable engagement ring.

Cue her co-anchors going nuts over the news.

The couple have been together for six years and are the parents of adopted daughters Haley Joy, 2, and infant Hope Catherine, who joined their family in April.

Kotb said Schiffman popped the question over the weekend during dinner on the beach while the pair were vacationing.

"And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,'" she said. "He said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee. He said 'Would you be my wife?'''

She said she was totally surprised by the proposal.

"He's good," she said. "He had a good poker face."

Kotb also joked about how they were going to tell their young daughters, "Your parents are going to get married."

