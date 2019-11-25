Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

More than 1,000 patients may have been exposed to HIV and other viruses after error in sanitizing procedure

Article Image

More than one thousand patients at Goshen Hospital in Indiana may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B after an error in the sanitizing procedure for surgical equipment, according to a press release from Goshen Health.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski and Mirna Alsharif, CNN

More than a thousand surgical patients at Goshen Hospital in Indiana may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B after an error in the sanitizing procedure for surgical equipment, according to a press release from Goshen Health.

One step in a multistep cleaning process was missed by a technician, possibly contaminating the surgical equipment, said Liz Fisher, marketing specialist for Goshen Health.

The hospital identified 1,182 surgical patients between April and September of 2019 who may have been impacted, Fisher said.

Those who may have been exposed were sent notification letters and are being offered free testing for the viruses, according to Fisher.

Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by a blood-borne virus and is usually spread by sharing needles or equipment to inject drugs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Hepatitis B is also a liver infection caused by a blood-borne virus but is spread when bodily fluid is passed from an infected person to someone who is not infected, according to the CDC. HIV -- human immunodeficiency virus -- weakens a person's immunity system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection.

The hospital maintains that those patients who may have been affected constitute a "small subset," that the risk of exposure is "extremely low," and that the free testing for the viruses is being offered "out of an abundance of caution."

"While our sterile processing and infectious disease experts believe that the potential transmission of blood borne viruses between patients is extremely remote, out of an abundance of caution, we want to verify through lab blood tests that patients have not been harmed," a November 20th health update from the hospital's president and chief medical officer said.

A call center has also been set up for patients to ask questions and schedule testing, the press release states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New entrepreneaurship program

Image

Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week storm update

Image

Seans Weather 11/24

Image

Dozens pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Image

Rochester native has Olympic dreams

Image

John Marshall boys hockey drops home opener to Spring Lake Park

Image

Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates re opening

Image

Sean Weather 11/23

Community Events