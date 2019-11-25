Nevada Rep. Dina Titus endorses Biden

Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid Monday during an interview on CNN, saying the former vice president is in the "best position" to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

"I'm excited to be endorsing Joe Biden for president. I've seen him up close, I've worked with him in Congress, I've known him for a long time. He's built a broad coalition here in my district, I think he's the best qualified to be president of all the good Democratic candidates and (in) the best position to beat Donald Trump," Titus told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

Titus is the first sitting member of Congress from an early voting state to endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

"My district is where most of the Democrats live in Nevada and also is the most ethnically diverse and if you look at the people he's talking to, they look like the face of the United States and they look like the face of Nevada," Titus said. Titus represents Nevada's 1st congressional district, which occupies much of Las Vegas.

The endorsement comes nearly two weeks after Biden earned the endorsement of Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who recently dropped out of the 2020 race. Both endorsements could be beneficial for Biden as Ohio and Nevada will be two of the most closely-watched states in next year's election. Trump carried Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016 and lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton by about 2 percentage points.

Biden has so far received support from a number of other members of Congress, including Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Doug Jones of Alabama, as well as Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware.