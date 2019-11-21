Clear
NYPD cops were partners for 6 months before learning they had something else in common: they're cousins

NYPD officers Harley Greco and Tyler Barbour have discovered that they are actually cousins, thanks to one of their grandmothers. Christi Paul reports.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 2:50 PM
By Leah Asmelash, CNN

These NYPD officers are partners at work, but they recently found out their connection goes beyond the call of duty -- they're also cousins.

Officers Harley Greco and Tyler Barbour are both officers in the NYPD 19th Precinct, and they've been partners for about six months, according to CNN affiliate WPIX. They've always gotten along well, Greco told WPIX, but they didn't know their connection went any deeper.

Now, that's all changed.

They weren't the ones that discovered their familial connection -- that was made by family members, in the comment section of the precinct's Facebook page, of all places.

Their relatives -- Greco's grandmother and Barbour's first cousin -- had already known they were related, after taking a DNA test earlier this year. When chatting in the comments on Facebook, they realized they both had family working in the 19th precinct.

"My grandmother called me and said, 'Do you know a Tyler Barbour?' and I said 'Yeah, I just went to his wedding -- that's my partner,'" Greco told WPIX. "And she said 'Well, that's also your cousin.'"

Greco called the discovery "bizarre," but not surprising because of how well the two get along. And not much is changing -- they'll still have each other's back, he told WPIX.

They're having some fun with it, too. They've now dubbed their squad car the "cuz car," Barbour told WPIX.

And they're not wasting any time with their newfound family. The two will be getting together this year for Thanksgiving, surely throwing in a "thank you" to DNA tests and social media.

