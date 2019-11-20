Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

A Hollywood executive wanted Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman in a biopic

Article Image

"Harriet" screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard said a Hollywood executive initially wanted Julia Roberts to play the role of Harriet Tubman when he first started pitching the movie in the 1990s.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

A Hollywood studio executive once suggested that Julia Roberts should play iconic African-American activist Harriet Tubman in a biopic.

In a recent Q&A, screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard opened up about the 26-year journey to getting the "Harriet" biopic to the big screen.

At the time the effort started, he said, Hollywood was not the same.

"I wanted to turn Harriet Tubman's life, which I'd studied in college, into an action-adventure movie. The climate in Hollywood, however, was very different back then," Howard said. "I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, 'This script is fantastic. Let's get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.'"

Howard said when someone suggested Roberts could not play the role, the executive responded, "It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.'"

British actress Cynthia Erivo got the role of the legendary abolitionist and freedom fighter in "Harriet," which is in theaters now.

The casting of a British actress in the role of an African-American slave who led others to freedom was also criticized. The cast also includes Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles, Joe Alwyn and Clarke Peters.

The screenwriter said he's always thought Tubman's story was extraordinary.

"Harriet was bigger than life. Harriet freeing slaves had a multiplying effect ... Harriet showed them how powerful they could become," Howard said.

Tubman escaped from slavery and helped hundreds of slaves find freedom during the US Civil War era through the Underground Railroad, changing the course of American history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
More rain arrives tonight and into Thursday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids in Construction

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Dodge County downs Tartan

Image

RCTC falls to DCTC

Image

The future of transportation

Image

Remembering Alex Kuhn

Image

The Newly-Dead game

Image

NIACC men's basketball continues torrid stretch to start season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/19

Image

Mayo Ambulance headed for Haiti

Community Events