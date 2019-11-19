Clear

Southern California is about to get its first significant rain since May

Article Image

An active weather pattern taking shape off the Pacific as a remnant tropical depression along with another storm system bring strong winds, snow and flash flood threat to portions of the West. Pedram Javaheri has the details of who will be impacted.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Jennifer Gray, CNN Meteorologist

Southern California is about to get drenched for the first time in six months.

Storms are projected to bring heavy rainfall to southern parts of the state starting Tuesday night. It will mark the first substantial rain in Southern California since May, according to CNN Meteorologist Dave Hennen.

Areas east and south of Los Angeles, including San Diego, could see up to an inch of rain.

Further east, parts of Arizona could pick up 2-4 inches of rain, and Phoenix could receive 1.5 inches.

This could trigger flash flooding across the Desert Southwest, with more than 10 million people under flash-flood watches.

The rain will last until Friday, bringing relief to many drought-stricken areas. Much of California is still "abnormally dry," according to the US drought monitor.

While the rain will help ease fire danger in Southern California, it won't reach all the state's most vulnerable areas. More than 3 million people in Northern California, including the Bay area, are under red flag warnings, meaning that weather conditions could result in wildfires. Winds there will be 35-45 mph, with gusts higher than 50 mph.

Dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds will combine to create a heightened risk of wildfires during the next few days.

Later this week the storm system will move East, bringing rain and snow to the Rockies and the Midwest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post offices preparing for busiest time of the year

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Last Brick Road in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking an active pattern for the midweek

Image

Eagles prep for state

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center is getting a face-lift

Image

"Don't Forget About Us" tour

Image

MNDOT & NWS teaming up for you

Image

Looking at lowering speed limits

Image

The next step for North Broadway

Community Events