Clear

10,000 mourners honor the teens killed in the Santa Clarita school shooting

Article Image

CNN's Alisyn Camerota talks with Saugus High School students Jaimee Roeschke and Madi Roeschke about the school shooting they endured. The Roeschke sisters heard gunshots and hid in a classroom while a 16-year-old student killed two classmates and wounded three others at Saugus High School before shooting himself in Santa Clarita, California.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

Thousands of Californians united in grief Sunday night to remember the young victims of the Saugus High School shooting.

Many wore matching jerseys that read "S Strong," a declaration of resilience after the Thursday's attack that killed Grace Anne Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14.

More than 10,000 mourners gathered at the vigil at Central Park in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

Grace's brother, Riley Muehlberger, broke down as he told the crowd about his "gorgeous, radiant, angelic, caring, intelligent and energetic" sister.

"I watched you grow more and more every day," he said.

"My favorite about you, Gracie, was how funny you were. You were always able to put a smile on my face, and that's one of the things I'll miss the most," he said.

"Thank you for being the best sister ever. I wouldn't want anyone else. Until I see you again, I love you, Gracie."

Mourners also grieved the death of Dominic, who was a member of the school's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC).

"The school shooter took away one of my friends," Andrew Gardetto said, according to CNN affiliate KTLA. "He injured me, he injured many people and he traumatized the entire school and community."

Authorities said the gunman, Nathaniel Berhow, took a .45-caliber pistol from his backpack at the quad area of the high school, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Investigators said he appeared to fire at random before shooting himself on his 16th birthday. He died the next day.

The motive for the attack remains a mystery.

"There's nothing really that stands out (with the suspect). He wasn't a loner. Wasn't socially awkward. Was involved in student activities. Student athlete," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

"This is kind of out of the blue, shocking pretty much everyone who knew him."

There appears to be no connection between the shooter and the victims other than all were students.

Saugus High School had an active shooter drill just a few weeks ago, the sheriff said. The faculty and students did exactly as they were trained, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Near normal temperatures returning for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa women ready for a bucket list adventure

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Ready for a warm up? Temps could reach 50 this week!

Image

Driver shares story of assisting at crash

Image

Weather forecast 11/17

Image

Operation Christmas Child helps get gifts to people in need by filling shoe boxes

Image

RFD: Remember ice is never 100% safe

Image

Auto shops busy with last minute rush for winter tires

Image

Indoor farmers market during winter months

Image

Sewing stockings for charity

Community Events