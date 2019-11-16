Clear

Republicans could lose a second red state governor's election

Article Image

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is facing off against opponents from both political parties in a jungle gubernatorial primary, in which all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, run against each other. If Edwards can emerge with greater than 50% of the vote, he'll win reelection outright.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 9:10 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

It's down to the wire in Louisiana's gubernatorial runoff election. In the Saturday election, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is trying to hold on against Republican Eddie Rispone. It's the second election in a deep red state in as many weeks that's pitted local versus national factors.

History and polling suggest it's really close, though perhaps with the slightest edge to Edwards.

Edwards is, by all accounts, a popular governor. His approval rating is north of 50% in pretty much every poll taken of the Louisiana electorate. He wins if this election is a referendum on his record.

Rispone hopes to capitalize on a trend of governor elections becoming increasingly nationalized. Republican President Donald Trump is popular in the state, and Rispone could be helped by the President's visit to the Pelican State this week. Trump on Saturday urged Louisianans to vote for Rispone, tweeting that the GOP candidate would lower taxes and auto insurance rates in the state. (Trump attempted to help usher unpopular Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to victory in Kentucky, but the governor on Thursday conceded his close loss to Democrat Andy Beshear.)

We already saw the red lean of Louisiana in the first round of its gubernatorial election, a jungle primary in which all candidates regardless of party run against each other. Edwards received a little less than 47%, and the Democratic candidates combined for 47.4%. Rispone got 27%, and the Republican candidates combined got nearly 51.8%.

If turnout stayed the same and all the Democratic votes went to Edwards in the runoff and all the Republican votes went to Rispone, Rispone would win.

It's not that simple, though. Turnout is likely to change, and history indicates that Edwards is likely to gain ground in the runoff. The black percentage of the electorate usually rises in runoff elections in Louisiana, according to files kept by the Louisiana Secretary of State. A look at the early vote indicates that pattern is holding in this gubernatorial election as well. Black voters in Louisiana, like they do nationally, lean heavily Democratic.

In part because of that changing turnout, major statewide runoffs in Louisiana have also produced more friendly results for Democrats. The margin between the Democratic and Republican candidates in the 2016 Senate runoff became 4 points more Democratic than in the first round, for example. And while there haven't been many gubernatorial runoffs recently, the margin in last five Senate runoffs have been an average of 5 points more Democratic than in the first round.

If that average were applied to year's gubernatorial election, it would give Edwards about a 1-point win. At a minimum, the race would be expected to be very close.

The limited polling backs up the idea that Edwards may have the slightest of edges. He's up by a 49% to 47% over Rispone in an average of polls taken since the jungle primary, which is well within the margin of error. This does indicate that Edwards is garnering more support than his 47% in round one. Rispone is not getting all of the votes that went to fellow Republican Ralph Abraham in the first round of voting.

Given the tightness of the polling, it's quite possible that Trump's visit on Thursday puts Rispone over the top. If Rispone wins, Trump will surely (and rightfully) claim some of the credit.

If Edwards does pull it out, it will be the second time in two weeks when Trump's touch wasn't able to overcome local factors in a deep red state gubernatorial election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Slick roads possible Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blooming Prairie football advances to Prep Bowl Final with dominant win

Image

Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale

Image

RCTC's championship hopes end in national semifinal

Image

Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby signs letter of intent to UNC

Image

A special hunt

Image

Bellringing starts in Mason City

Image

Mourning another school shooting

Image

Dreams do come true

Image

West Hancock advances, St. Ansgar falls in state semifinals

Image

New Live Eye in Austin

Community Events