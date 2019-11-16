Trump arrives at Walter Reed to begin 'portions' of annual physical exam

President Donald Trump is beginning "portions" of his annual physical exam, as he's "anticipating a very busy 2020," according to the White House.

In an unannounced visit Saturday afternoon, Trump, 73, arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

His annual physical exam comes as he's gearing up for a reelection campaign next year.

Trump underwent a full physical examination at the Walter Reed military hospital in February, and was deemed to be in "very good health overall."

At February's physical exam, Trump weighed 243 pounds, four pounds more than the previous year's exam. His blood pressure was measured as 118/80, and results showed he had increased his daily dose of rosuvastatin, a medication used to treat high cholesterol, according to the exam results.

The examination took "approximately four hours" and did not require any sedation or anesthesia, according to the President's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who performed and supervised the exam. Last year's exam revealed that Trump has a common form of heart disease and high cholesterol.