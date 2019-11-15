Donald Trump's very historic and very bad week

President Donald Trump's week was filled with equal parts history and bad news.
And the start of televised impeachment inquiry hearings -- alleging Trump's abuse of power -- were not the only headache for the chief executive this week. His longtime political adviser Roger Stone was found guilty on five counts of lying to Congress, one of witness tampering and one of obstructing a congressional committee proceeding.
The President was also handed another loss when an appeals court ruled Congress can seek his tax returns. And another court ruled he cannot sue New York state in DC's federal court to stop the release of his tax returns. The tax return issue has now been elevated to the nation's highest court: On Wednesday, Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns.
Meanwhile, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces mounting questions about his role in the conversations and actions that led to the impeachment probe. This week's first two rounds of public testimony highlighted Giuliani's central role -- which Giuliani says was done as part of his legal defense of Trump. Giuliani has been largely silent about the situation, though he is apparently planning to release a podcast with his thoughts on the impeachment process as things continue to heat up.
The Point: On nearly every front, it was a doozy of a week for President Trump.
Monday
- Trump can't sue New York State in DC federal court to stop release of tax returns, judge says
- With public hearings set to begin, Giuliani considers launching an impeachment podcast
Tuesday
- Impeachment investigators slate open hearings for 8 more witnesses next week
- Democratic voters want the 2020 field to shrink, not grow
- Giuliani builds his new defense strategy as impeachment hearings loom
Wednesday
- Appeals court hands Trump another loss, saying Congress can seek his tax returns
- Republicans shrug off impeachment hearings as 'boring'
- Top US diplomat in Ukraine reveals new information about Trump's views on the country
- Trump to meet Turkey's Erdoğan on first day of public impeachment hearings
Thursday
- Trump asked the Pentagon to explore trench on the border, Pentagon advised against it
- Diplomat who overheard bombshell call between Trump and Sondland set to testify
- Trump asks Supreme Court to block subpoena for tax returns
Friday
- Trump associate Roger Stone has been found guilty
- Newly released transcript of first Trump-Zelensky call raises additional questions
- Former US ambassador to Ukraine to testify in second public impeachment hearing
And that was the week that was in 15 headlines.
Related Content
- Donald Trump's very historic and very bad week
- Donald Trump breaks another (bad) record
- Donald Trump's absolutely disastrous week
- Donald Trump's week from hell
- Friday was a very, very bad day for Donald Trump
- Orrin Hatch's embarrassingly bad defense of Donald Trump
- 24 headlines that sum up 1 very bad week for Donald Trump
- Donald Trump shows why he's a stunningly bad deal maker
- Donald Trump's biggest fear
- Donald Trump regrets nothing