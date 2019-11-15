Clear

Donald Trump's very historic and very bad week

Article Image

President Trump defended his tweets against former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as she testified on Capitol Hill, saying that he had every right to send them.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Lauren Dezenski, CNN

President Donald Trump's week was filled with equal parts history and bad news.

And the start of televised impeachment inquiry hearings -- alleging Trump's abuse of power -- were not the only headache for the chief executive this week. His longtime political adviser Roger Stone was found guilty on five counts of lying to Congress, one of witness tampering and one of obstructing a congressional committee proceeding.

The President was also handed another loss when an appeals court ruled Congress can seek his tax returns. And another court ruled he cannot sue New York state in DC's federal court to stop the release of his tax returns. The tax return issue has now been elevated to the nation's highest court: On Wednesday, Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns.

Meanwhile, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces mounting questions about his role in the conversations and actions that led to the impeachment probe. This week's first two rounds of public testimony highlighted Giuliani's central role -- which Giuliani says was done as part of his legal defense of Trump. Giuliani has been largely silent about the situation, though he is apparently planning to release a podcast with his thoughts on the impeachment process as things continue to heat up.

The Point: On nearly every front, it was a doozy of a week for President Trump. 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week that was in 15 headlines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Average Temps on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overcoming Racism

Image

Pet of the Week

Image

New ways to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign

Image

A look at KIMT News 3's new Austin Live Eye

Image

Austin 2020 Teacher of the Year

Image

Warm Up Rochester

Image

Weather forecast 2 11/15

Image

Weather forecast 11/15

Image

Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

Image

RCTC sweeps Harper

Community Events