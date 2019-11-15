Most important moments from the Marie Yovanovitch impeachment hearing

Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is the star witness of the second day of the House's public impeachment inquiry, examining, among other things, whether and why President Donald Trump and his senior aides (and allies) pushed the longtime diplomat out to make it easier to implement their own version of policy toward the country.

Below, the biggest moments from the ongoing hearing in front of the House Intelligence Committee so far -- and why they mattered.

The power of Yovanovitch's words

Prior to Friday's hearing, most of what the average person knew about Yovanovitch came from Trump's attack on her during the rough transcript of the July 25 phone call the President had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that," Trump said at one point.

The Yovanovitch who spoke powerfully on Friday was something very, very different than that caricature painted by the President. She spoke about her three decades serving the US in its diplomatic corps and the shock and sadness that accompanied her removal from her position in Ukraine.

But she also did more than that. Yovanovitch painted the picture of a Trump administration State Department swimming in a sea of partisanship -- and driven by political principles that placed it radically at odds with the ways in which past presidents have viewed the role of ambassadors and diplomats. "The crisis has moved from the impact on individuals to an impact on the institution," she said at one point. "The State Department is being hollowed out from within at a competitive and complex time on the world stage."

Fox News' Chris Wallace said it best: "If you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don't have a pulse."

Donald Trump as his own worst enemy

House Republicans had a clear plan coming into these impeachment hearings: Make their arguments not about the witnesses, but rather about the process put in place by Democrats. "Secret" hearings. "Cult"-like atmosphere. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (Calif.) is making the rules up as he goes and not being fair to Republicans.

And then here comes Trump! "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," he tweeted just after 10 a.m. ET. "She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors."

Within minutes of the tweet, Schiff was reading it to Yovanovitch in the hearing -- and Republicans, who had started on a unified note by attacking the process, were suddenly scrambling to get away from the President's decision to tweet.

"I disagree with the tweet," New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican member of the Intelligence Committee, said in a break in the hearings. "I think Ambassador Yovanovitch is a public servant, like many of our public servants in the foreign service." Added former independent counsel Ken Starr on Fox News of the tweet: "Extraordinarily poor judgment. ... I think this was quite injurious."

Yes, yes it was.

Trump will be very happy with Devin Nunes

Nunes, the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, has been one of Trump's most loyal congressional allies from the start -- and demonstrated his willingness to do whatever the President wants in his opening statement. The White House clearly timed the release of the rough transcript of the April call to coincide with the opening of the hearing. And Nunes read the transcript! Good job, Devin!

Asked by reporters about whether Trump was watching, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said this: "The President will be watching Congressman Nunes' opening statement, but the rest of the day he will be working hard for the American people." That wound up not being true, of course -- see his Yovanovitch tweet -- but it's clear that the White House wanted Nunes to be aware (either during or after his opening statement) that the President was watching.