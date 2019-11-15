Clear

6 Trump associates have been convicted in Mueller-related investigations

Article Image

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and other charges in a case that has shed new light on President Donald Trump's anticipation of the release of stolen Democratic emails in 2016.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Marshall Cohen, CNN

Six associates of President Donald Trump have been convicted of crimes since he took office, all stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Some of the defendants pleaded guilty, and others were convicted after jury trials.

Some, but not all, of the charges were related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Here is a complete list.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Tax evasion

Lying to a bank

Campaign finance violations

Lying to Congress

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Conspiracy against the US

Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Conspiracy against the US

Tax evasion

Bank fraud

Hiding foreign bank accounts

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone

Lying to Congress

Obstruction of Congress

Witness tampering

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Average Temps on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warm Up Rochester

Image

Weather forecast 2 11/15

Image

Weather forecast 11/15

Image

Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

Image

RCTC sweeps Harper

Image

Creating a habitat fit for bees

Image

Kavars appeals sentence

Image

Steinway Piano Homecoming

Image

Teamwork key during shooting investigation

Image

Climb and Crawl Park coming to Southbridge

Community Events