Puerto Rico governor calls urgent meeting after six people were killed in a mass shooting

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Amanda Watts, CNN

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced has called an urgent meeting after six people were killed in a mass shooting at a San Juan apartment complex.

Four men and one woman were shot dead Monday night. Another man, 21-year-old Alexis Antonio Padilla, died Tuesday after being transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds, Puerto Rico Police said in a statement.

Police identified the five other victims: Ángel Henríquez Agosto, 21; Jordan Junior Castillo Cordero, 25; Ermes Omar Sanjurgo, 25; Emmanuel Enrique Báez Padilla, 43 and Kathia Matos Sandoval, 26.

A group of people showed up to the complex with large guns before the shooting, police commissioner Henry Escalera said. He declined to provide further details, as the investigation had just begun.

Vázquez said Tuesday criminal violence is an "urgent issue" for her office.

"As governor, I will continue my commitment and it is in my best interest to understand the security measures put in place and how they are being implemented," she said. "At this meeting, I will ask for those measures to be reviewed."

