Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Longtime GOP Rep. Peter King announces retirement

Article Image

Longtime GOP Rep. Peter King announces he will not seek another term in office, becoming the latest in a growing list of Republicans who are not seeking reelection in 2020.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Devan Cole, CNN

Longtime GOP Rep. Peter King announced on Monday he will not seek another term in office, becoming the latest in a growing list of Republicans who are not seeking reelection in 2020.

King, a former chairman of the House Homeland Security committee, is perhaps best known for his outspoken calls for strict anti-terrorism measures. He's represented part of Long Island in Congress since 1993 and said Monday he plans to finish out his current term.

King said he was retiring so he can live full-time in New York and spend more time with his family.

"This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren," he said, adding that his "daughter's recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking."

King's retirement comes as his party inches closer to an election in which they could lose a number of vulnerable seats in the House, including his own. Earlier this year, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a strategy memo that the New Yorker is "at the top of the retirement watch list" and included his district on a list of "targeted districts."

Republicans have struggled in suburban districts during President Donald Trump's time in office, a trend recently on display last week in Virginia, where Democrats seized control of the state legislature.

So far, 16 House Republicans and five Democrats have announced they won't seek reelection next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -3°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preparing for Veterans Day events

Image

Bernie Sanders makes his way to North Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/10

Image

Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU

Image

Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

Image

Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

Image

Weather forecast 11/9

Image

Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Kamala Harris stumps in Mason City

Image

Stewartville volleyball wins first state title since 2014

Community Events