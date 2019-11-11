Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fall foliage 2019: This map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors

Article Image

Here is a tool you can use for best fall foliage viewing

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN

Fall is in full swing.

Pumpkin spice is everywhere you turn, despite the fact that parts of the USA are currently feeling some historic heat, and leaves are starting to turn.

As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, turn your gaze towards the trees to see that beautiful collage of red, purple, orange and yellow.

Curious when fall foliage will appear in all its glory in your area? Say no more. The website SmokyMountains.com has you covered with this interactive map.

The predictive map pulls historical data and seasonal forecast predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to predict the precise moment peak fall will occur county-by-county across the US. It's a good tool, especially if you plan to travel.

The map is one of the only fall leaf tools that provides accurate predictions for the entire continental US, according to the Smoky Mountains tourism site.

Predicting the exact move Mother Nature's exact moves is difficult, but the map is as accurate as the casual leaf peeper can expect it to be.

"Although the scientific concept of how leaves change colors is fairly simple, predicting the precise moment the event will occur is extremely challenging," Wes Melton, data scientist and the chief technology officer of SmokyMountains.com, said in a press release. "Our end goal is to produce a map that's useful and fun."

The good news: If you were worried that autumn would never come, fear no more. The map appears to show that by November 2, every state in the US will see at least a little bit of foliage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -3°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preparing for Veterans Day events

Image

Bernie Sanders makes his way to North Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/10

Image

Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU

Image

Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

Image

Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

Image

Weather forecast 11/9

Image

Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Kamala Harris stumps in Mason City

Image

Stewartville volleyball wins first state title since 2014

Community Events