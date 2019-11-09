Clear

Woman found after being abducted, raped and 'left to die' in desert, police say

Article Image

A man and his daughter abducted and raped a Las Vegas woman, taking her to California and holding her about a week before she was "left to die" outside Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, investigators said.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 2:20 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop

A man and his daughter abducted and raped a Las Vegas woman, taking her to California and holding her about a week before she was "left to die" outside Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, investigators said.

Among the charges against Stanley Lawton, 54, and his daughter Shaniya Poche-Lawton, 22, are kidnapping to commit robbery, attempted murder, rape and robbery, according to the complaint.

Military police found the alleged victim, cold and disoriented, outside the base during a routine patrol on November 6, according to Capt. Eddie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

"She's very lucky to be alive" after she was found by chance, Hernandez said. She had been dumped without food or water, he said. It's not clear how long she had been in the desert, he said.

The woman was treated at a hospital and has been released, Hernandez said.

The suspects abducted the woman at gunpoint around October 30 and at some point took her to a house in Palmdale, California. She was with them for "at least a week," Hernandez said at a news conference Friday. Investigators believe the house belongs to Lawton, he said.

"At some point, she was sexually assaulted," Hernandez said.

The woman, who is in her 40s, knew the two, Hernandez said. Investigators don't know the motive, and "there's a lot of stuff" they still have to sort out, he said.

Lawton was arrested Wednesday and Poche-Lawton early Thursday, Hernandez said. They both face seven charges, including three of ATM robbery.

CNN was not immediately able to identify an attorney for the suspects.

The LA County Sheriff's office is working with the North Las Vegas Police Department and the FBI on the case, and the two suspects may face federal charges, Hernandez said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Clouds building slowly today with warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports overtime highlights

Image

Does the "hands free" law work?

Image

King & Scholten tackle the tough issues

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/8

Image

We Honor Veterans Ceremony at Shorewood

Image

Restaurant giving away soup and winter donations

Image

MN Deer Hunting Firearm Season

Image

3rd Grader Replaces School's American Flag

Image

Kicking Off the Red Kettle Campaign

Image

Rochesterfest New Director

Community Events