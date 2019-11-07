Clear

Michael Bloomberg expected to file for Alabama 2020 primary

Article Image

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman, will file for the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama, a Bloomberg spokesman told CNN.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Kate Sullivan and Cristina Alesci, CNN

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to file for the Alabama Democratic 2020 presidential primary, a Bloomberg spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

Bloomberg said in March that he had decided against running for president in 2020. The New York Times, which first reported the expected Alabama filing, reports Bloomberg has been privately weighing a presidential bid for weeks but has not yet made a final decision.

Bloomberg dispatched staffers to Alabama to get enough signatures to qualify for the primary there, according to the Times. Alabama does not hold an early primary, but the deadline for a candidate to formally enter the race is Friday, according to the newspaper.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
More arctic air on the way today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Video Game Curfew

Image

Warming Center

Image

New seasonal parking changes put to the test

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

Image

SAW: Ellie Bobinet

Image

A sport for your inner Lumberjack and Jill

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Image

Kruckeberg sentencing

Image

Referendum: What's next?

Community Events