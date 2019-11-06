Clear

Pence aide -- who was concerned about July 25 call -- will testify if subpoenaed

Article Image

CNN's Jake Tapper reports.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Rene Marsh, CNN

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, will show up for testimony on Thursday if she receives a subpoena, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Williams was on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky. Williams was concerned about what she heard on the call but there is no indication Williams raised her concerns to her superiors, according to the source.

Generally, the House has been sending subpoenas on the morning of their scheduled testimony.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
Snow will continue through the morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Harriet Bishop Elementary

Image

Viktor the Viking awards area teacher and student

Image

High Hazard Dam

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 Tour at Harriet Bishop Elementary in Rochester

Image

YIELD learns about the life of journalists

Image

Keeping sidewalks clear - city ordinance

Image

Floyd County Medical Center becomes Chapter 347

Image

Clearing the Snow

Image

Sheriff's Office Looking to Add Defibrillators

Image

Byron Referendum Fails

Community Events