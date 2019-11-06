Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Graham: Trump administration 'incapable of forming a quid pro quo,' Ukraine policy 'incoherent'

Article Image

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry while also issuing a rebuke, and potentially a new talking point, that the Trump administration was too inept to carry out a quid pro quo in regard to Ukraine foreign policy.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Suzanne Malveaux and Jake Lubbehusen, CNN

Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry on Wednesday while also issuing a rebuke, and potentially a new talking point, that the Trump administration was too inept to carry out a quid pro quo in regard to Ukraine foreign policy.

"What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward Ukraine: It was incoherent, it depends on who you talk to, they seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo," the South Carolina Republican said outside the Senate Judiciary Committee. "So no, I find the whole process to be a sham and I'm not going to legitimize it."

He still took aim at the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying, "I think the whole thing's a crock," and that "this whole theory of impeachment, the process is illegitimate, is outside the norm, this substance I find unpersuasive."

The senator disparaged the Ukraine whistleblower's claims and echoed the recent argument by fellow GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that the whistleblower's identity should be revealed.

"Yes, it should be made public," Graham said. "The whistleblower's claims cannot be used as a basis for criminal accusations, cannot be used (as) the basis for impeachment based on anonymity."

Although Graham has been one of Trump's staunchest defenders, his comments Wednesday about the President and his administration's handling of Ukraine are reminiscent of critical remarks he made last month after the President decided to withdraw remaining military support from Syria, which Graham described as being"the biggest mistake of his presidency" and said abandoning the Kurds meant "blood on his hands."

A week later, however, Graham introduced a resolution condemning the House impeachment inquiry process that was co-sponsored by dozens of his GOP colleagues in the Senate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow will continue through the morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Owatonna referendum passes

Image

Stewartville levy passes

Image

Chatfield levy fails

Image

Glenville-Emmons referendum passes

Image

Gary Hugi Elected to City Council

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Community Events