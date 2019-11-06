Clear

Chris Brown draws a crowd for his yard sale

Article Image

Fans massed outside singer Chris Brown's California home after the singer took to social media to announce a yard sale.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

When most people hold a yard sale to get rid of stuff, they post on Craigslist. Chris Brown has bigger ideas.

The singer just dropped a note to his almost 89 million followers on social media inviting them to a yard sale at his home in Los Angeles, California.

Brown posted a flyer Tuesday on both his official Twitter and Instagram accounts announcing a yard sale at his house in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles.

The flyer included his address and said the sale would run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday though Brown announced it as a two-day event.

According to Brown's posts, the sale will be "featuring significantly marked-down, high end designer items.

CNN has reached out to reps for Brown for comment.

No word on whether the singer will be present for the event, but it reportedly started drawing attendees early.

CNN affiliate KABC in Los Angeles reported Wednesday that by 5 a.m. dozens of fans had already gathered.

KABC reported that Los Angeles police officers at the house said the sale was in danger of being shut down early because trucks transporting items in and out of Brown's home were in violation of city code.

Brown's house on Citrus Ridge Drive has been the scene of much activity before.

Authorities reportedly seized an illegal pet monkey from the home in January 2018. In 2015, Brown's aunt was confronted by armed robbers there who locked her in a closet.
Celebrities having yard sales is not a new thing.

In 2012 The Hollywood Reporter announced that production company DiGa was working with former 'N Sync member Lance Bass on a television series version based on his Famous Yard Sale charitable initiative.

Bass helped celebrities auction off their memorabilia as well as their unwanted clothes, shoes, art and furniture with the proceeds going to charity.

The series never made it to air.

