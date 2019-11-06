Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Weird balls of ice have covered a beach in Finland

Article Image

Egg-like ice balls are piled up on a beach in Hailuoto, Finland, delighting people who braved the cold to visit the island.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 6:30 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 6:30 AM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Egg-like ice balls are piled up on a beach in Hailuoto, Finland, delighting people who braved the cold to visit the island.

"This was [an] amazing phenomenon, [I've]never seen before," Tarja Terentjeff told CNN."The whole beach was full of these ice balls."

Hailuoto is in the Gulf of Bothnia, which separates Finland and Sweden in the northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea.

Terentjeff lives about 35 miles away in Oulu, and will drive and take a 30-minute ferry ride from the mainland out to the island because it's such a beautiful place.

Sirpa Tero told CNN that she's seen this before, but not over such a large area. She said it seemed to cover miles.

Ice balls such as these form when turbulent water near the shore breaks up a layer of slushy ice, according to CNN Weather.

The layers of slush stick together and build upon each other in the supercooled water. As the waves crash ashore it causes the ice to spin in place, which smooths them into balls.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Snow will continue through the morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Image

Adams wins second term in Mason City race

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Update

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/5

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update with more possible

Image

The Air We Breathe Health Fair

Image

Golden Apple

Community Events