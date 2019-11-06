Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Public Schools celebrates passing of $170M referendum Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A frightening signal for Republicans

Article Image

CNN's David Chalian describes Governor Matt Bevin's (R-KY) linkage to President Donald Trump and why that matters in the narrow Kentucky gubernatorial race, where Democratic Attorney General Andy Bashear has claimed victory.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 12:30 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

Republicans have good reason to be unhappy with some of Tuesday's election results. Democrats took control of the Senate and House of Delegates in Virginia. In Kentucky, a very red state, Democrat Andy Beshear has claimed victory, potentially injecting some blue into the state capital by defeating Gov. Matt Bevin, who is refusing to concede.

State elections are not always seen as relevant to national politics. It is easy to overblow the implications of an election. Experts can easily find a multiplicity of local factors, some related to the particular personality or record of a candidate or about local politics that explain the results on any given day. It is easy to read too much from these kinds of elections; often, when the presidential election takes place, they are quickly forgotten.

Republicans will spend the next few days trying to explain why, if Bevin indeed lost, this was all about Bevin's failings rather than about Trump, and that explains why the strong support of President Donald Trump and other national Republicans couldn't secure a victory.

But in the context of the 2020 presidential election and the intensifying impeachment investigation, national Republicans are watching with a close eye. Even if they are publicly explaining away the results as having nothing to do with Trump, privately they are likely scared about the implications.

Republicans can't be happy with the surging success of Democrats in suburban and even some exurban areas. These are concrete manifestations of the impact of Trumpian Republicanism on the electorate.

Right now, House and Senate Republicans are very eager to figure out what kind of impact President Trump is having on their party and what kind of collateral damage they might suffer as a result of standing by their man. As Republicans keep figuring out how far they will go to stand behind Trump, these are the numbers that can move them.

After all, Republican officials' love for President Trump was not about the man but, rather, about the party. GOP leaders are banking on the kinds of polls that Nate Cohn reported on in The New York Times, which suggested that Trump remains extremely competitive against all the major Democratic candidates in the key battleground states.

But Tuesday's results will be extraordinarily frightening for Republicans. Like the 2018 House midterms, which were devastating to the GOP, the results in Kentucky and Virginia offer evidence that the president's record is putting their party in real jeopardy. They show that the president's imprint on politics -- more than almost anything else -- has the capacity to drive up Democratic turnout as the party's loyalists, including union members, show they are furious about what has taken place.

The president, who flew to Kentucky on the eve of the election in an effort to salvage the situation, understands the implications. Although he is far from sophisticated when it comes to politics, he has a strong instinctive feel for the centrality of partisan polarization to modern politics. And he knows that the intense partisanship that has been central to protecting him on Capitol Hill can start to vanish if the party sees that he can no longer deliver results.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Image

Adams wins second term in Mason City race

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Update

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/5

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update with more possible

Image

The Air We Breathe Health Fair

Image

Golden Apple

Community Events