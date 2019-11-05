Diplomat says he told Ukraine that aid was conditioned on announcing investigation in new testimony

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland amended his previous closed-door testimony with House impeachment investigators to say that he told a top Ukrainian political aide that the release of US security aid was conditioned on Ukraine publicly announcing an investigation that would help President Donald Trump politically.

Sondland's attorney sent the committee a letter and a three-page addition to his testimony, which said he had remembered a conversation on September 1 with Andriy Yermak, an aide to the Ukrainian President, linking the aid to the investigations.

"I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks," Sondland said.

Sondland's new testimony, which was included in the public release of his closed-door deposition transcript on Tuesday, adds to Democrats' evidence that the President connected the freezing of $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine to investigations into the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees released deposition transcripts of Sondland and former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker on Tuesday as they shift to the public phase of the impeachment investigation.

Sondland testified that he did not ultimately know why the aid to Ukraine was withheld. He told lawmakers that efforts from the President's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to persuade Ukraine to open an investigation into Trump's political rivals "kept getting more insidious" as time went on, and he suggested Giuliani's efforts might have been illegal, according to an excerpt of his closed-door deposition transcript.

Sondland testified that it would be "improper" for Giuliani to push the Ukrainians to investigate Biden or get involved in the 2020 election. Asked if it was illegal, Sondland said: "I'm not a lawyer, but I assume so."

In his testimony, Volker provided more detail into the May 23 meeting with Trump in which the President directed his aides to "talk to Rudy" about Ukraine. In that meeting, Volker and other administration officials recommended Trump schedule an Oval Office meeting with the newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But Trump was skeptical.

"They are all corrupt, they are all terrible people," Volker recalled Trump saying. "I don't want to spend any time with that."

Volker said he became aware of the hold on aid on July 18 -- before the Trump-Zelensky call -- but he did not find out the reason for the hold.

"Nobody ever gave a reason why," Volker said.

House Democrats have now released transcripts from four of the 13 closed-door deposition they've conducted thus far as Democrats shift toward public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, which could begin as soon as next week.

The depositions of Volker and Sondland -- who, along with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, referred to themselves as the "three amigos" placed in charge of Ukraine policy -- are anticipated on Capitol Hill for different reasons.

Volker, Trump's handpicked envoy to handle the crisis in Ukraine, was the first witness to testify in the impeachment inquiry. He sat for a private deposition with House lawmakers on October 3, soon after he had resigned when the Ukraine scandal burst into public view.

As part of his cooperation, Volker gave Congress copies of text messages he had exchanged with Giuliani and senior State Department diplomats. He denied participating in any effort to dig up political dirt on Biden, but the texts revealed that he had talked to Ukrainian officials about launching politically charged investigations.

Republicans have been clamoring for House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, to release the Volker transcript, arguing that it contains exculpatory information showing there was no "quid pro quo" between Trump and Ukraine.

Democrats, meanwhile, want Sondland to clarify his testimony after he appeared behind closed doors on October 17, when he said that Trump had directed him and other diplomats to work with Giuliani on Ukraine issues. But he denied knowing at the time that Giuliani had been attempting to spur Ukrainian officials to launch criminal investigations into the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden.

Sondland's testimony appears to have been contradicted by at least two other witnesses, according to CNN reporting and publicly released statements. At the heart of the discrepancy is whether Sondland ever explicitly linked US actions to requests for Ukraine to launch investigations into the Bidens, and whether he had dangled White House visits or US military aid as a potential quid pro quo.

In his testimony, Sondland said the President had told him directly that "there is no quid pro quo."

After conducting closed-door depositions for several weeks, House Democrats have started to release transcripts of those interviews as they move toward the next phase of the inquiry. They plan to hold open hearings with some key witnesses, which would give them a platform to publicly make the case against Trump before voting on articles of impeachment.

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.