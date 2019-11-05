5 things to know for November 5: Climate crisis, Oklahoma, Impeachment, Greece, New Delhi

Even a little running cuts the risk of premature death, a new study shows. So, toss those sneaks into your bag before you head out this morning. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Paris climate deal

The United States will not be a part of the international charge to solve the climate crisis since the Trump team took the first steps to formally withdraw from the Paris climate accord. It's the latest push from an administration that's made rolling back environmental regulations a top priority. President Trump announced in 2017 that the US would ditch the Paris deal, which he's argued would punish American workers and enrich foreign countries. Meantime, climate change will not be on the agenda at next year's G7 summit in the US. The full UN process of exiting the Paris deal can't be completed until a year from yesterday, which happens to be one day after the 2020 presidential election.

2. Oklahoma

It's the largest mass commutation in US history. At least 462 nonviolent inmates walked out of prison yesterday in Oklahoma in a reform effort embraced by Republicans and Democrats. The move aimed to reduce overcrowding while helping low-level offenders become self-sufficient rather than restart a cycle that could land them back behind bars. Year after year, the United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Oklahoma has tried to buck the trend by turning low-level felonies (like possession of a small amount of drugs) into misdemeanors. It also held "transition fairs" at 28 facilities to help connect people with public services they may need after leaving prison.

3. Impeachment inquiry

With White House officials refusing to take questions under oath from House investigators, Democrats released transcripts of prior key testimony, and some details are pretty wild. Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, said she pushed the State Department to defend her amid attacks from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his associates, but her requests went unanswered over concerns about how the President might respond, perhaps by tweet. Ex-State Department official Michael McKinley testified that he raised the idea of sending a statement of support for Yovanovitch three separate times with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and never got a substantive response -- claims that directly contradict his former boss. McKinley also said he resigned partly because of the use of the State Department to dig up dirt on Trump's political opponents. Meantime, the Senate is prepping for a likely impeachment trial.

4. Greece

It's yet another glimpse into the migrant crisis that's gripped Europe for years. Forty-one people, all men and boys, were found alive yesterday in the back of a refrigerated truck during a routine highway check in northern Greece, officials said. Greece is struggling to deal with the most migrant and refugee arrivals since 2015, and some 35,000 people, including families with young children, are stuck there in overcrowded camps that human rights advocates call "abysmal," with scarce food, medical care and sanitation. The discovery happened as police in Vietnam arrested eight people in connection with the grim case of 39 people found dead last month in a truck in England, a popular destination for unauthorized Vietnamese workers.

5. New Delhi

Flights have been canceled and schools closed as the Indian capital grapples with "unbearable" levels of smog. And there's no end in sight. Smog in New Delhi -- already ranked as the most polluted city in the world -- worsens at this time of year as temperatures drop and farmers light fires to clear land. Traffic pollution is also a factor. Officials have declared a public health emergency, giving face masks to millions of children, trying to curb farmers' burns and limiting the number of cars on roads. India is home to 22 of the world's 30 most polluted cities, a list previously dominated by China.

Baghdadi's sister captured

The 65-year-old sister of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is being interrogated in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told CNN.

Lena Dunham reveals she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

The creator and star of "Girls" posted the announcement after a paparazzi photo showed her walking with a cane.

Microsoft tried a 4-day workweek -- with a 5-day paycheck -- in Japan

And productivity jumped 40%. Now, that's some math we can get behind.

American Girl's holiday doll costs $5,000

She's covered in Swarovski crystals. And you thought the regular versions were pricey.

Some things are more precious than gold

Olympic champion gymnast Shawn Johnson just announced the birth of her first baby.

1-ton Wizard Rock that vanished from an Arizona national forest is back

Now, that is some serious magic.

"He feels like he is owed an apology from Hollywood."

One of Harvey Weinstein's friends, telling CNN that the former producer isn't sorry about his alleged misconduct. His trial on predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape is set to begin January 6.

2

The number of recent major court rulings against President Trump's effort to keep his tax returns from a grand jury. Both decisions are likely to be tested at the Supreme Court in upcoming months.

Heading to the polls

It's Election Day in Kentucky and Mississippi, where voters are choosing governors, and in Virginia, where Democrats are fighting to flip control of both chambers of the legislature. The outcomes could shed light on how the country is leaning heading into the presidential election.

Like a bowl full of ...

The Slow Mo Guys are back, this time with mass-scale jiggles that they really throw themselves into. (Click to view.)