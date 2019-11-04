Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews on scene of a massive fire near Clear Lake Full Story

Rudy Boesch, a contestant on the first season of 'Survivor,' has died

Article Image

Rudy Boesch, who was a contestant on the first season of CBS' "Survivor," has died, the SEAL Veterans Foundation said.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Watts and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Rudy Boesch, who was a contestant on the first season of CBS' "Survivor," has died, the SEAL Veterans Foundation said.

"It is with a broken heart that we inform you that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night," the foundation posted on their Facebook page Saturday.

"Master Chief was a legend in the SEAL and Special Operations community," the foundation said, adding that Boesch served from 1944 to 1990.

Boesch spent the majority of his life as an active-duty SEAL or supporting "the generation of warfighters who still follow in his footsteps," Naval Special Warfare Command Force Master Chief Bill King and Commander Collin P. Green said in a statement.

He enlisted at just 17, during World War II, the two said.

"Many Americans will remember Rudy as a loveable, pop culture icon, but those of us in the community were among the few who really knew him and what he stood for beyond the TV screen," they said.

"Long before the SEAL Ethos was written, Rudy lived it," they said.

Survivor Executive Producer Jeff Probst said the reality show's family "has lost a legend."

He said Boesch, 91, played in the show when he was 72.

He's one of "the most iconic and adored players of all time," Probst said. "And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL. Rudy is a true American hero."

The show tweeted, "Our hearts go out to Rudy's family and friends. He will be greatly missed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Cold pattern brings snow this week

Image

My Money: Helping kids with a financial crisis

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Olmsted County fire destroys barn

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest on the chance for midweek snowfall

Image

Looking at possible snow in the forecast

Image

Preparing for winter driving

Image

Volunteer fire department gifted new equipment

Image

Pete Buttigieg visits North Iowa

Image

City council election in Charles City

Community Events