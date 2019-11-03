John Legend got 'wine drunk' and sang 'All of Me' onstage

Imagine this.

John Legend, in a onesie with his face on it and a little tipsy, crooning his 2013 hit "All of Me" on stage at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The good news is you don't have to imagine it. This wild scenario actually took place and — to the utter amusement of everyone — it was caught on camera.

Chrissy Teigen, who is married to the singer, posted the video Saturday on Twitter, writing bluntly, "John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night."

Go ahead, play that video back. It's hilarious.

In a follow-up to her tweet, Teigen wrote, "the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND."

Legend, however, posted a slightly different version of events on his Instagram feed.

"We went to @unistudios last night to do Horror Nights before they shut it down. Costume theme was onesies. We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear," he wrote. "Someone made Chrissy a onesie with my face on it and of course I had to wear it. Then I found a reluctant DJ with a mic and serenaded myself. It was a night."

Hmm ... no mention of being "wine drunk" in Legend's recounting.