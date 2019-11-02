Clear

New Hampshire couple found buried on Texas beach near campsite

Article Image

James Lawrence Butler III and Michell Elaine Butler were reported missing on October 23. Four days later, their remains were found on a beach in Corpus Christi.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

The remains of a man and woman found this week on a beach in Texas have been identified as a couple from New Hampshire who had been camping there, according to a Kleberg County Sheriff's Office release obtained Friday by CNN affiliate KZTV.

James Lawrence Butler III and Michelle Elaine Butler were reported missing on October 23 after family and friends lost contact with them.

Their remains were found Sunday on a Padre Island beach in Corpus Christi by a Kleburg County Deputy. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza told CNN they were buried in the sand.

Their deaths were ruled homicides by the Nueces County medical examiner's office. It didn't release information about the cause of death.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the Butlers on the tragic loss of their loved ones," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The couple's truck and camping trailer is missing, the sheriff's office said. The couple on October 15 set up their trailer near the spot on the beach were they were found. Someone communicated with them the next day, the release said.

The sheriff's office has not identified any suspects but said it will release more information about the case Monday at a news conference.

James Butler's sister Deborah van Loon told KZTV this week that she spoke to her brother on the 16th and he asked her to show his house to prospective buyers. The couple had been traveling around the country since June 2018 taking part time jobs, she said.

The couple was from Rumney, New Hampshire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Cooler temperatures but pleasant for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Image

Sports Overtime part one

Image

Highway 14 project kicks off

Image

On site voting

Image

Adams faces off against Weaver in city council race

Image

Learning about licensing

Image

Combatting the Flu in Schools

Image

Chris' Weekend Weather Forecast

Image

Chris Nelson explains 'New Snow Squall Warning' alert

Image

Concerns About RPS Referendum

Community Events