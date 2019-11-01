Clear

4 people killed in Halloween party shooting in California

Four people were killed and at least another four injured in a shooting at a house party Halloween night in the San Francisco Bay Area, Police Chief David Cook of Orinda, California, tells CNN.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Jay Croft, CNN

Four people were killed and at least another four injured in a shooting at a house party Thursday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, Police Chief David Cook of Orinda, California, tells CNN.

Police were "being overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting happened" on Halloween night, they told CNN affiliate KPIX.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. "Investigation is active," the agency tweeted just before midnight (2 a.m. ET).

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

