These are the two Democrats who voted 'no' on the impeachment inquiry resolution

Two Democrats broke from their party and voted against the resolution the House passed Thursday formalizing the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota both voted "nay" on the historic resolution. They also voted against going forward with resolution during the preliminary procedural vote.

The resolution passed with a vote of 232-196.

Their votes are no surprise as both were initially part of a group of Democrats who have not made public statements in support of starting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump or have only posited conditional support for it. They also represent districts where Trump won in 2016.

No Republicans supported the resolution. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who is an independent and left the Republican party earlier this year, voted in favor.

Van Drew said he believes the inquiry will "further divide the country" without bipartisan support.

"Without bipartisan support I believe this inquiry will further divide the country tearing it apart at the seams and will ultimately fail in the Senate," he said in a statement after the vote on Thursday. "However, now that the vote has taken place and we are moving forward I will be making a judgment call based on all the evidence presented by these investigations. My hope is that we are still able to get some work done to help the American people like infrastructure, veterans' benefits, environmental protections, immigration reform, reducing prescription drug cost, and strengthening Social Security."

Peterson called the House vote on the resolution "unnecessary" and said he "will not make a decision on impeachment until all the facts have been presented."

"This impeachment process continues to be hopelessly partisan. I have been hearing from my constituents on both sides of this matter for months, and the escalation of calls this past week just shows me how divided our country really is right now," he said in a statement on Thursday. "I have some serious concerns with the way the closed-door depositions were run, and am skeptical that we will have a process that is open, transparent and fair. Without support from Senate Republicans, going down this path is a mistake. Today's vote is both unnecessary, and widely misrepresented in the media and by Republicans as a vote on impeachment."

The resolution outlines the procedural details on how the House will move forward with its inquiry.

