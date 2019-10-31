Clear

Ciara and Russell Wilson channel Bey and Jay for Halloween

Article Image

Stars like Lisa Rinna, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake channeled their favorite celebrities for Halloween.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Ciara and Russell Wilson nailed Halloween.

The married duo dressed up as Beyoncé and Jay Z, specifically from their "APES**T" music video, and looked incredible.

Ciara wore a copy of Beyonce's silk pink suit with a red rope belt and her hair cascading down from a high half-ponytail. Wilson wore a turquoise suit and gold chain necklace like the rapper did. His hair looked similar too.

The two posed in front of a gold-framed portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama. In the video, Bey and Jay pose in front of the Mona Lisa, but everything else looked the same.

"From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween," Wilson captioned a video of the pair.

Check out the real deal here:

No word on if the Carters have seen the costumes yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Image

Halloween Forecast

Image

Construction season coming to an end

Image

Volunteer drivers needed

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Image

SAW: Kaden Thomas

Image

paint the town pink tease bear

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

Community Events