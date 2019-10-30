Clear

Shooting at a Long Beach home leaves at least 3 dead, 9 injured

Article Image

Three people were confirmed dead and nine were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a home in Long Beach, California, officials said.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Joe Sutton, CNN

Multiple people were shot at a home in Long Beach, California, on Tuesday, officials said. A suspect has not yet been identified.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a shooting at 10:44 p.m. (local time), the department said on Twitter. The incident took place during a party at the home, where some attendees were in costume, Long Beach Police spokeswoman Karen Owens told CNN.

Three people were confirmed dead and nine were taken to area hospitals, officials said. All of the victims were adults, and the injuries range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening, Owens said.

The suspect fled the scene and there is no description at this time, Owens said. Homicide detectives are still on site.

Footage from CNN affiliate KABC shows paramedics treating at least seven people in a yard next to a nail salon.

It is possible there could be other victims who went to seek medical treatment on their own, Owens said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shots fired in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Section and regional volleyball scores

Image

RCTC men's basketball preview

Image

NCAA makes big announcement

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29

Image

Glenville-Emmons referendum

Image

Voting on a new pool

Image

Mayor's Medal of Honor nominations open

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29

Community Events