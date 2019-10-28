Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A bus falls backward into a gaping sinkhole in Pittsburgh

Article Image

A massive sinkhole opened up underneath a city bus while it was sitting at a red light in downtown Pittsburgh. Officials say the two people on the bus were able to make it safely off the incapacitated vehicle.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Morning commuters in Pittsburgh got an eyeful Monday when a bus fell backward into a gaping sinkhole, leaving the front half hanging several feet above the road.

The Port Authority bus was stopped at a red light when a rectangular hole in the street opened up beneath it, swallowing the back half of the bus, Port Authority of Allegheny County officials said.

Only the driver and one passenger were on board when the bus fell in. Both were safely able to exit, and the lone passenger was being treated for minor injuries, the Port Authority reported.

Another car just behind the bus stopped short of the sinkhole, and the driver safely exited the vehicle, CNN affiliate KDKA reported.

A tow truck is on scene to drag the fallen bus out of the street.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitoring your credit score

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight

Image

Weather forecast 9/27

Image

9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident

Image

Mother battling cancer gets new bedroom

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Community Events