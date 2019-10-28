Clear

Dallas police officer shoots his son after mistaking him for an intruder

Article Image

An off-duty Texas police officer shot his adult son after mistaking him for an intruder in his home. CNN affiliate KTVT has more.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A Texas police officer shot his adult son Saturday, thinking he was an intruder.

Dispatchers received a call around 6 p.m. CDT from a man reporting a shooting at his home. The man said he was an off-duty Dallas officer who mistook his son for an intruder and accidentally shot him, according to a release from the DeSoto Police Department. DeSoto is a city south of Dallas.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim bleeding from his right forearm. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

"It was a startling situation, it was an accident," Pete Schulte, DeSoto police spokesman, told CNN affiliate KTVT-TV. "And fortunately, we're very happy that it did not result in serious bodily injury or death."

No charges have been filed and no arrests were made, Schulte said.

"The DeSoto Police Department has treated this like every other case that we would have had and we would've handled it the exact same way that if any charges are appropriate later on, they'll be forwarded over to the DA's office for them to make a decision," Schulte said.

The identities of the officer and his son are not being released until details are confirmed, the release said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight

Image

Weather forecast 9/27

Image

9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident

Image

Mother battling cancer gets new bedroom

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Community Events