A brush fire in Southern California exploded to over 4,000 acres in less than a day

Windy conditions continue to fuel three wildfires near San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Sarah Moon, CNN

A wildfire is burning out of control north of Los Angeles, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, fire officials said.

The Tick Fire near Santa Clarita broke out Thursday and by Friday morning had burned 4,300 acres, driven by strong winds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. It was 5% contained at that time. About 10,000 structures are threatened, the department said, and an unknown number have been damaged or destroyed.

The cause was unknown.

The Agua Dulce area, where the Tick Fire is burning, was part of the ongoing intentional power outages in the region, said Lois Bruce, a spokeswoman with Southern California Edison.

The area was de-energized at about 8:50 a.m. (11:50 a.m. ET) and the fire started at approximately 1:45 p.m., Bruce said.

Wind speeds in the area are sustained at about 15 mph, with gusts of roughly 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes in the northern area of Los Angeles County and several shelters were opened.

An animal protection nonprofit group was scrambling to evacuate animals from its farm in Santa Clarita as a large plume of dark smoke was spotted near the property.

"Please support our efforts to activate our emergency plan! We can use all the help possible," the Gentle Barn wrote on Instagram.

The group later wrote it was able to transfer all animals out of the barn after they were ordered to evacuate.

Firefighters across California are battling several wildfires.

In Northern California, the Kincade Fire scorched 10,000 acres and more than 550 homes were placed under evacuation orders.

The blaze was fueled in part by high winds that had already prompted California electric utilities to intentionally cut power to thousands of residents.

