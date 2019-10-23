Clear
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial Full Story

A West Point cadet missing for 4 days has been found dead

Article Image

West Point is grieving the loss of West Point cadet, Kade Kurita, who has been found dead on school campus. He was reported missing last Friday and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Joe Sutton, CNN

A missing 20-year-old cadet was found dead Tuesday night at West Point, the military academy said in a news release.

Cadet Kade Kurita from Gardena, California, had been missing since Friday evening. The cause of his death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, the release said.

"We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita's family and friends," said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy.

The search began when Kurita did not show up for a military skills competition Friday night, according to West Point. An M4 rifle was also missing, but the cadet was not believed to have any magazines or ammunition.

The academy said it did not believe that Kurita was a threat to others when he went missing, but that he might be a danger to himself.

New York State police and the 23rd Military Police company covered more than 6,000 acres in their search, using dive teams and sonar to search the Hudson River and lakes and ponds on West Point, the academy said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Community Events